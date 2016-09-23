TIRA NEWS Sep. 23, 2016

Wesley Weir played Bright Star baseball Monday night. Yvonne Weir visited her grandson, Nicolaas, (Destri's son) in Wednesday in Dallas. On the way home she visited Elise and Eli (Dacy's children) in Caddo Mills. Yvonne also shared, “Wesley and Robert attended the carnival Wednesday night. Wesley had a wonderful time.”

Chip and I met Jacob, Tiffany, and the kids at Coleman Park to watch Jakota play soccer on Saturday morning, then Chip and I took Kenden and Jaidyn to Daingerfield State Park for a picnic and swimming. Later that evening we went to the home of Tim and Lori Vaughn for a fish fry, in honor of Linda Ellen Vaughn's birthday.

Don't forget to pass the word about the North Hopkins Alumni Homecoming, which is scheduled for Oct. 8 in the North Hopkins School Cafeteria. The casses of 1966, 1976 and 1986 will be honored. The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. with registration, visiting, and bingo. A barbecue meal will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by a program and musical entertainment. Tickets may be purchased at the door for $12.50 per person. We hope to have a good crowd of former students and staff and guests.

The Cotton Harvest Festival will be going on in Cooper on Oct. 8. Lots of activities and entertainment opportunities are planned. Vendor booths will be open for your shopping pleasure. To see more on the event go to: http://www.deltacountyed.com/delta-county-cotton-harvest-festival.html.

I always need and appreciate input from my friends to help keep me informed of news in our community. If you have any news pertaining to Tira residents, past or present, please contact me, Jan Vaughn, at 903-945-2190 or 903-438-6688 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots.