Interstate 30 wreck victim identified

Authorities have identified the man fatally injured in a Wednesday morning accident as Steven Minyard, 61, of Greenville.

Minyard died when his pickup slammed into the rear of an 18-wheeler that had just pulled onto the Interstate 30 south service road from Bulkley Trucking.

Hopkins County Justice of the Peace Brad Cummings, who was called to the accident scene, said the truck was already on the service road and in the traffic lane when Minyard's pickup crashed into the rear of the truck.

Minyard was pronounced dead at the scene by Cummings who, as standard procedure, ordered an autopsy.

Funeral services for Steven Minyard are pending with Peters Funeral Home in Greenville.