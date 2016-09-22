Israel Lewis fires up United Way workers This year’s goal set at $165,000

The thrill of another potential record setting year filled the air Wednesday as dozens of volunteers kicked off the 2016 -2017 Hopkins County United Way Campaign inside the Southwest Dairy Museum. During the lunch, guest speaker Israel Lewis ignited the fire in the hearts of those ready to serve by speaking about the joy of giving.

Annually, United Way donates more than $150,000 to charities around Hopkins County, with only one percent of funding being given to the national campaign. This year, the lofty goal has been set for $165,000.

"This is the most important organization I have ever been a part of,” said Brandon Williams, campaign chairman. “Speaking of volunteers, thank you. You are what makes this campaign happen. Each one of you are our boots on the ground and the relationships you have built with businesses and individuals make this campaign successful. Some you of you have been here for 20 years.”

HCUW will benefit local non-profit organizations such as the Boy Scouts of America, Bright Star Baseball, CANHelp and the Hopkins County Community Chest. For many of these organizations, these funds are the monetary lifeline which is provided by the generosity of local businesses and private donations. In a way, Hopkins County United Way connects businesses and non-profits in a more intimate relationship.

In the dairy museum Wednesday, Lewis kicked off the campaign with a parody video of the Bee Gees. In the short music video, the lyrics for the song “Staying Alive” were replaced by “You’re a Volunteer.” The humorous ice-breaker was an enthusiastic opening for the campaign.

When Lewis took to the stage, he focused not only on finishing strong but how to start strong through focusing on the joy of giving. Lewis informed the crowd he believed he was standing before the best of the best in Hopkins County, because they have chosen to give time out of the their schedule to help others.

“The more you give, the happier you are,” said Lewis. “Folks who are the most depressed are those who are looking at themselves. Volunteers do not look at themselves, because they are trying to help others.”

Lewis continued by stating that giving to others increases dopamine in the brain, thereby making happier, healthier people. He stated that when people give, their heart rates go down while stress diminishes.

Price Orwosky is the HCUW president and Susan Berning is executive secretary, serving alongside Williams as chairman.

For the kick-off celebration, Plain and Fancy Sandwich Shoppe prepared the meal and Teen Court volunteered earlier in the week to stuff packets for volunteers to deliver throughout the community.

“The money we are raising is real. We can see where this money is going and who it helps. Thank you for being the reason my wife and I wanted to raise our two boys here,” Lewis concluded.