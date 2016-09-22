Jail rated ‘non compliant’ in 3 areas on annual evaluation

During an annual inspection conducted Tuesday, Hopkins County jail was found to be “not in compliance” with all jail standards due largely to incomplete or missing paperwork and misinterpretation of one notification regulation, Hopkins County Sheriff Butch Adams said Wednesday.

“We were not in compliance because of paperwork. In three areas, paperwork was not done right,” Adams said. “This is nothing that would make us have to close the jail. We’re just going to have to work on it and get this done right.”

The inspection failed because jail staff did not fully complete logs regarding inmates’ time in the recreational area. For instance, when an inmate spent time in the designated recreational area at the jail, the time the inmate entered the area was logged, but not necessarily the time the inmate exited that area.

“They were logged in but not logged out. That was left blank. It’s stuff like that that’s not documented properly that were cited on our evaluation,” Adams said. “It’s our fault for not doing the report right.”

The jail also did not have all of the required documentation showing when staff had trained on “life and safety” issues such as use of alarms and air tanks.

“Some of that documentation was missing,” Adams said. “It could have been misplaced when we moved from the old building into the new one.”

The third area in which the jail failed was proper time count recorded for inmates who are disciplined. The sheriff explained that when an inmate is placed under disciplinary arrangements, the jail staff has 24 hours to apply the discipline. That time starts when the inmate is told he or she is "under discipline.” Jail documentation, however, showed that jailers had misinterpreted that application period as beginning when the action that resulted in discipline being administered occurred.

“These are the three main ones. Everything else was good. There’s a page of things on the evaluation — the alarms, kitchen, plumbing, electrical — everything else is basically good.”

Adams said he has been in contact with and meetings will be scheduled with jail supervisors to ensure all are current on requirements; they in turn will be tasked with ensuring all jailers are aware of the matters and correct them from now on.

He said jail documentation will be collected through October, then will be submitted to the state. If the jail standards commission determines the jail meets the standards, it will then be rated as compliant.

“I’ll only be in office three more months, but my goal is to train jailers better and more than required,” Adams said. “I think Lewis [Tatum, who won his party’s nomination for sheriff in the primary and is unchallenged on the ballot this fall] plans to do that too. We’re going to get get busy. The supervisors are supposed to remind them to document them. And it’ll be not just regular jailers but supervisors, too.”

Adams said while the jailers typically fill out most of the paperwork, it’s up to their supervisors to remind them to document properly and then to make sure that the paperwork has been completed properly.

He also said this should not impact the agreement recently signed with Rockwall County for Hopkins County jail to house inmates from Rockwall County should jail space become limited in that county. He said while the agreement is in place, the inmate population is not expected to be as concentrated through the end of 2016 as in earlier months.

Typically, Texas jail counts are lower in the last few months of the year for a number of reasons, including people taking extra efforts for their family members who are in jail to be released in time for the holidays. Transitionary periods following county and district elections can sometimes slow the judicial process briefly as new officials and their staff learn and adjust to their new jobs.