Punk rock meets fairy tales in ‘Into the Woods’

Sulphur Springs High School students are blending classic fairy tales with a modern, darker twist in the Broadway production of “Into the Woods” later this year.

Going bigger and bolder might be a big gamble for the SSHS Drama Department, but drama teacher Lesha Woodard wants to show off their talented vocalists inside the newly renovated Hopkins County Regional Civic Center Auditorium.

“We want to open with a bang,” said Woodard. “Everything will be a little edgier with a punk rock theme seen in all the costumes and sets. This is a story that can be understood universally because of the mishmash of fairytale characters and themes. That is why we chose to modernize it.”

Much of the set will be constructed of repurposed wood, old limbs and palettes to create a punk look needed to transform the auditorium.

“We have always loved ‘Into the Woods’ and wanted to do this production, because we have a group of students we know can sing and act. We want to show off that talent while they are all still here,” said Woodard.

SSHS choir teacher Beth Cole has been fine tuning the voices of every student since spring. Her goal is having more than 20 vocalists who can individually carry the show by themselves.

“We will be performing on the weekend before Thanksgiving, on Nov. 17-20,” said Woodard. “This is a super difficult play and every theater teacher I talk to asks why we are doing it. That is why we cast earlier in the spring, so they could listen and learn the music over the summer.”

“Into the Woods” is written by Stephen Sondheim and based on a book by James Lapine. The play focuses on famous fictional characters such as Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and Cinderella. As each character separately enters a nearby woods, the audience finds an evil witch has other plans for the young protagonists.

Unlike other plays, the happily every after is in the first act, then as the witch gains the upper hand, the story shifts to a darker realistic focus, despite being in a magical land.

Because of the transition, Woodard will only be performing the first half of the play in front of the middle and elementary schools when SSHS takes the show on tour around Sulphur Springs.

“In most musicals, you can have two or three actors who can sing and the rest can support them, but this time we have so much more talent. People will see Josh Thompson as our baker, Sydnee Hawkins as the witch and Jaci Reed is the baker’s wife,” said Woodard. “Rehearsal have been wonderful so far. I am so proud of all the cast.”