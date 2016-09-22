Grand jury indicts at least 30 individuals on 35 charges

The Hopkins County Grand Jury during the Sept. 19 session signed at least 35 indictments naming about 30 people for a variety of charges, including an arson charge against a former employee of a car dealership.

Eric Dale Bailey, 31, was indicted for arson.

Sulphur Springs Fire Department investigators, in an interview following Bailey’s arrest May 25, said the second-degree felony charge is for a fire which destroyed two vehicles parked behind Father and Son used car dealership on April 24.

“The suspect said he used a piece of paper, lit it with a cigarette lighter and threw the burning paper into the back seat of one of the vehicles,” SSFD Investigator Billy Bob Hughey said following Bailey’s arrest.

Bailey, who had previously been employed with Father and Son dealership, was identified a week following the fire as a suspect. Video surveillance from nearby businesses showed a vehicle leaving the car lot minutes before the fire was discovered. A police officer located the vehicle and identified Bailey as the driver. Bailey made contact with fire investigators at SSFD on May 15. He subsequently admitted to starting the fires, SSFD Capt. Aaron Kager said in the May interview.

Bailey remained in the county jail until his release on May 31 on $20,000 bond on the arson charge, according to jail reports.

In other indictments handed down by the grand jury, at least five individuals were charged with more than one offense. Charges listed in the indictments ranged from aggravated assault, arson and injury to a child, elderly or disabled person to controlled substance possession, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, evading arrest with a vehicle, credit/debit card abuse and driving while intoxicated.

Bradley Dale Moore and Charles Don Williams Jr. were both indicted for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury while Robert Crawford Templeton was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Indicted on two charges each of injury to a child, elderly or disabled individual were Holly Ann Allen and Keidrick Dewayne Green. Also indicted on one count of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person was Kenneth Wayne Shaw.

Phillip Joseph Gibson and Tabitha Ann Hughes were each indicted for tampering with or fabricating physical evident with intent to impair it and for possession of less than one gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance. Marlon Jermaine Johnson was also indicted for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair it.

Indicted for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle were Dana Lee Porter and Datrece L. Williams. Robert Charles Vaughn too was indicted for evading arrest or detention; however, his charge did not include a vehicle, but the charge was enhanced to a felony offense due to a previous conviction.

Cyprien Joseph Lacombe was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Indicted for a third or more driving while intoxicated charge was William Thomas Valentine.

Kristen Judith Styles was indicted for credit or debit card abuse.

Damian Demon Hart and Jeremy Lynn Sharp were each indicted for possession of less than one gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance in a drug-free zone.

At least 13 additional individuals were indicted for possession of less than one gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance. They included Kayla Diane Alcorn, Tyler Scott Bailey, Jessica Ann Darby, Jessica Michelle Durbin, Vicki Renee Fuller, Cory Frank Horton, Cynthia Denise Bolton McBride, Jacqueline Suzanne Moore, Michael Keith Rhodes, Jose Wis-Soto Rios, Edward Joseph Webb-Delhomme, Hunter Wayne Weems and Tammy Lynn Wilson.