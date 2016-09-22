Campaign to raise $10,000 for Terrific Tuesdays kicks off

Terrific Tuesdays kicked off the “A Walk to Remember” campaign Tuesday morning with the first mini-walk of the year.

A Walk to Remember is an event held annually to raise awareness for people affected by Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, senility and stroke; to remember friends and loved ones who have had these challenges; and to try to raise $10,000 for the Terrific Tuesdays program.

The funding is utilized by Terrific Tuesdays to care for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia, while providing respite for their caregivers. The “club” meets on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in First United Methodist Church Family Life Center. Partipants are engaged in various activities during the sessions and provided with lunch.

Currently, Terrific Tuesdays has 13 club members who attend on a regular basis as well as 13 regular volunteers, who provide one-on-one care while engaging participants in various activities, and one licensed nurse. Terrific Tuesdays has had interest from Spanish-speaking individuals, but has not been able to effectively accomodate these individuals because they do not have a bilingual volunteer to work with the individuals one-on-one.

“We are in desperate need of bilingual volunteers. We have looked, but have not been able to find anyone. We would love to have a bilingual volunteer so we can serve Spanish-speaking individuals,” said Patsy Cowan, who works with Joyce McDonald at the program. “Anyone interested can call Joyce McDonald at 903-243-5620.”

Terrific Tuesdays strives to stimulate participants cognitively and intellectually through activities such as virtual field trips, trivia games, word games, number games, crafts, story writing and bingo. The program also incorporates physical activities such as horseshoe games, ball and ladder games, bowling, golf, chair exercises and beach ball. Another facet of the program is social and recreational with field trips to museums or parks, special events, a woodcraft workshop offered through Lowe’s, picnics and special guests.

Each meeting has a theme for the day, with volunteers incorporating decorations and activities accordingly. Some themes are seasonal or reflect current holidays, they also have other themes such as baseball, aloha, Western days and this week celebrating the kick off of the A Walk to Remember campaign with a mini-walk around the facility.

“All proceeds go directly to Terrific Tuesdays to keep the program going for another year,” said Karon Weatherman, coordinator for A Walk to Remember mini-walks. “This is the only fundraiser that Terrific Tuesdays has all year.”

The program has also received an allocation from Hopkins County United Way since at least the 2004-2005 HCUW fund drive. Participants are also requested to share in the cost of care though fees that are based upon their income.

“It’s on a sliding scale,” said Cowan. “If they are not able to pay, we try to find sponsors for them. So far, we have not had to turn any away due to lack of ability to pay.”

To help with costs associate with hosting the program, the annual A Walk to Remember is held. One big community-wide fundraising walk will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in The Gardens at Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs. Anyone can register for the walk. Registration is $20, which includes a T-shirt, thanks to contributions from the many sponsors listed on the back of the shirt.

“Registration has been going good. This kicks off our mini-walks, that is smaller walks held at local nursing homes and facilities before the event to raise funds for the Terrific Tuesdays,” said Weatherman, noting that residents at six local facilities are given the opportunity to register and participate in the mini-walk at their location. Our goal is to raise $10,000 for Terrific Tuesdays to keep this program going for another year.”

So far, in addition to the nursing facilities only one church – First United Methodist — has signed up to hold a mini-walk. Weatherman said she’d welcome any businesses interested in hosting mini-walks at their facility also.

Anyone who registers for the big A Walk to Remember on Oct. 6 can also participate in any or all of the mini-walks. Mini-walks at area nursing, rehab and assisted living facilities are as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 22 — Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab, 10 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 26 — Rock Creek Health and Rehab, 10:30 am

Tuesday, Sept. 27 — Sulphur Springs Senior Center, 9:30 a.m. during Fit and Strong activity.

Wednesday, Sept. 28 — Sunny Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation 10 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29 — at Hopkins Place Assisted Living, 10 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 30 — Wesley House/Wesley Oaks, 10 a.m.

The big A Walk to Remember will begin in the gardens west of CMFH-SS Oct. 6 with registration and the walk at 6 p.m., a program at 6:30 p.m. and the walk results at 7 p.m. The facility that raises the most funding through its mini-walk will be awarded a Spirit Award.

Also, during the “big walk” in October, three gift baskets filled with donated items valued at about $100 each, as well as the “Rose” doll and a basket containing approximately $300 worth of Avon items will also be “auctioned” at the event to raise additional funds, according to Weatherman. People can donate $1 per ticket or six for $5 for a chance to win one of the items. Five names will be drawn at the conclusion of A Walk to Remember. As they are drawn the person named will have their choice of a basket or item, until the last is awarded.

A Walk to Remember will also feature a number of sponsor booths with information and goodies.

To register or for more information about A Walk to Remember, stop by the Senior Citizens Center or contact Weatherman at 903-885-1661 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . For more information about Terrific Tuesdays or volunteering with the group, call Joyce McDonald at 903-243-5620.