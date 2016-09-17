Sheriff’s office finds stolen chain saws

For the second time this month, Hopkins County sheriff's investigators have recovered chain saws taken from a Sulphur Springs business as well as other cities along the Interstate 30 corridor.

Sheriff's investigators Corley Weatherford, Dennis Findley, Charles Humphries and corrections officer Alejandra Castaneda were in the Dallas area where they recovered another cache of chain saws stolen over the past year from a business in Sulphur Springs as well as stores in a five-state area.

“We went to three different locations, one in Haltom City, one on the edge of Dallas and one in Balch Springs,” Weatherford said. “Combined, we were able to recover another 10 brand new Stihl saws that had been stolen by the five-state theft ring we have been working on.”

Weatherford and Chief Investigator Lewis Tatum said the corrections officer played a vital role acting as an interpreter for the deputies.

“At each location we went to, she was instrumental in the translation process and interview process with the people involved with the saws,” Weatherford said.

There were no arrests made as the officers recovered the stolen saws, according to investigators.

“All parties that we worked with yesterday were cooperative in the investigation and were forthcoming with the saws,” he said.

Earlier this month, the two-year long investigation led officers to the recovery of another cache of stolen saws in Texarkana and the arrest of one man.