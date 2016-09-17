PJC calling all budding scientists

Parents of scientifically inclined young people should make plans to attend a special presentation to be held at Paris Junior College on Sept. 29.

The School of Health Professions at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is conducting the program. Speaking will be Dr. Brandy Greenhill, associate professor and program director — clinical laboratory science.

Through an articulation agreement, students who successfully complete PJC's laboratory sciences program have guaranteed entry into the School of Health Professions — the very small, very competitive scientific programs at the UT-MD Anderson Cancer Center. Saving tens of thousands of dollars is also an advantage. PJC offers very affordable higher education for a student's first two years.

The articulation programs include:

Clinical laboratory science — which uses detective work to diagnose disease;

Cytogenetic technology — which studies chromosomes to diagnose and treat genetic disease;

Cytotechnology — which studies cells to detect and diagnose disease;

Histotechnology — which is the cutting edge of tissue analysis; and

Molecular genetic technology — going to the genetic level to detect and monitor disease.

The program, which will begin at 12:15 p.m. in the Math & Science Building on the PJC campus in Paris, is expected to last about an hour, and the types of classes needed and expectations of students, as well as more details about the program, will be included.

RSVPs are requested by Sept. 27 to Dr. Jack Brown, PJC Science Division chair, at 903-782-0319.