Reilly Springs Jamboree, community to be filmed for future episode of ‘Expedition Texas’

Bob Mauldin, JD Moss & Ace Deuce, fiddler Jack Phillips to perform Saturday

Bob Mauldin plans to put Reilly Springs on the map, or at least on an upcoming episode of “Expedition Texas,” his program which airs weekends on Dallas-Fort

Worth TV channel KXTD 47. He will perform an acoustic set and video a “stories from the road” segment on Reilly Springs Jamboree and community ahead of local favorites JD Moss and Ace Deuce of Paris and Jack Phillips on Saturday.

RSJ co-producer Enola Gay Mathews last month announced Mauldin would be doing some filming during the Jamboree to include during an episode of “Expedition Texas.” This week, Mathews reported that Maudlin plans to expand his coverage beyond the Jamboree to include the community as well. He indicated interest in recording footage at the Reilly Springs school house and two churches as well as the community center, which could mean all or at least a larger portion of one episode of “Expedition Texas” showcasing Reilly Springs.

“Many will remember Bob from his radio days in Canton and Tyler and as a country music performer. He will be bringing a film crew to include the Reilly Springs Jamboree as part of a future episode this fall on ‘Expedition Texas,’ which features forgotten places in Texas,” Mathews said. “He likes history, including places that have been or are closed most of the time. He got more and more excited as we talked about the venue. He’s interested in looking at the building and including it because of the musicians and history of country music.”

Started in the fall of 1956 by Reilly Springs residents Joe and Bob Attelsey, who performed live on Shreveport's KWKH radio as The Shelton Brothers, the Reilly Springs Jamboree has featured many entertainers who were or have gone on to become legends, including Johnny Cash, Earnest Tubb, Stringbean, George Jones, Roger Miller and June Carter. The Jamboree has long been a showcase for local performers, with many area favorites taking the RSJ stage at one time or another, including Alina Tatum, Monty Tipps and Mainstreet, Enola Gay and the Sunshine Band, Josh Davis, Kurt Bittner and Hannah Kirby.

“This is a country music opry-style atmosphere. Some people hear ‘opry’ and are turned off. We strive to make this a place where families and friends can go to enjoy smoke-free, alcohol-free, family-type entertainment. ‘Everybody’s somebody at Reilly Springs’ is our motto, and they are,” Mathews said, noting that the audience and board treat each person with the same respect and enthusiasm as a big name star.

The Jamboree’s popularity has wained over the years, making it a good fit for “Expedition Texas. And what timing! The Jamboree is celebrating its 60th anniversary with special performances planned each month.

This year’s performers have included Shelby Glenn and the Texas Dusters, Terry Davis with Mouse and Traps of Tyler, Charlie Pride’s son Dion Pride, young fiddler Jack Phillips of Sulphur Bluff and his friends from the Cowtown Opry Band, Jacoby Smith and Moonlight Twang, Monty Tipps and Mainstreet. This month’s show featured Don Woods of Mineola, a frequent performer in Branson and also in Nashville.

Following Mauldin’s acoustic set and “stories from the road,” J.D. Moss and the Ace Deuce band out of Paris with take the stage with fiddler Jack Philips on Sept. 17. The Oct. 15 show will officially observe the 60th anniversary of the jamboree, with an open invitation extended to anyone who has performed to return to the jamboree stage. The final celebratory-year show, on Nov. 19, will feature telephone prank caller Willie P. Richardson and Jake Penrod, a country music traditionalist who was named “Pure Country Vocalist of the Year” at the 2016 Academy of Western Artists Awards in Fort Worth.

Mathews encourages as many as possible to attend the monthly shows, but especially the September show, to help pack the house for Mauldin and his crew.

Reilly Springs Jamboree is held inside Reilly Springs Community Center, 109 County Road 1439 in Sulphur Springs, the third Saturday of each month. All seats every show are $10 each, which goes toward regular upkeep and operations; in fact, attendance has been lagging in recent years to the point Mathews and co-producer Roger Reed have often paid out of their own pocket to keep the doors open and they may not be able to keep the show going in the future.