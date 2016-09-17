Proclamation declares Friday as ‘Del Francis Day’

Del Francis’ 1,250-mile bicycle ride this summer was not in vain.

Francis, who was honored Friday morning during a local POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony, rode his bicycle this summer from Sulphur Springs to Washington, D.C., to raise recognition for 74 fallen brothers during the Vietnam War.

In the nation’s capital, he met with politicians and officials to raise awareness that his US Navy comrades’ names had not been added to the Vietnam War Memorial Wall. His commitment and perserverance paid off.

“When I was in Washington, I met with the president of the Vietnam War Memorial Wall. He told me that the names will be added shortly,” said Francis. “The problem we are dealing with is space on the wall. It was never designed to add names to it. They told us they wanted to use first and middle initials for the 74. We agreed to that.”

Friday morning on Celebration Plaza, Texas Senate District 2 Director Destin Sensky, Sulphur Springs Mayor Emily Glass, the Hopkins County Military Coalition and Marine Corps League all honored Francis for his efforts.

“[Francis] was in the United States Navy at the height of the Vietnam War and was on the USS Frank E. Evans when it sank on June 3, 1969, in 1,100 fathoms of water off the coast of South Vietnam,” said Glass during the ceremony. “Now, therefore, I, Emily Glass, mayor of the city of Sulphur Springs, Texas, on behalf of the Sulphur Springs City Council do hereby proclaim the 16th of September 2016 as ‘Del Francis Day.’ I urge all the citizens to join in recognizing and honoring Del Francis for his effort to gain recognition for his deceased shipmates.”

Afterward, Sensky presented Francis with a Texas flag, which was flown over the capital in Austin, as well as presenting him with two certificates for his dedication to the Armed Forces. The certificates were from the Texas Senate and Sen. Bob Hall.

At the end of the ceremony, the Hopkins County Military Coalition and Marine Corps League congratulated Francis for his hard work, journey and continued dedication with certificates.