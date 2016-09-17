Bookworm Box, The Venue at Two Ninetee's huge book-signing bonanza continues until 4 p.m. Saturday

The Bookworm Box reached out to The Venue at Two Nineteen to provide space for a huge book signing bonanza this Saturday. With 18 authors traveling to Hopkins County, this is a perfect time to talk to a favorite novelist or find a great new read to take home.

On Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., top authors visiting Celebration City include Fisher Amelie, Leighton Riley, Michelle Mankin, ME Carter, Susan Stoker, Cathlin Shahriary, Leslie Fear, Dawn L. Chiletz, Molly McAdams, Sarah Dosher, Kelly Elliott, Tillie Cole, Sara Ney, Colleen Hoover and Vannoy Fite.

“We can usually fit nine authors in the Bookworm Box, so we decided to use The Venue this time. It really is a great space,” said Hoover, Bookworm Box owner. “Most of the authors this weekend are Texas-based, which is really cool.”

The best part of the event — it is free to the public. Refreshments will be provided and authors will have copies of their books on hand to purchase.

“We will have several New York Times best-selling authors like Molly McAdams, Tillie Cole and others,” said Hoover. “One person I am really excited about is Fisher Amelie. She has a book coming out which she will have advanced copies of this weekend. I will be definitely grabbing one!”

During the festivities, the Bookworm Box will additionally be open for fans who want to make purchases in the book store. All proceeds from purchasing books at the Bookworm Box go to charity.

“Another one of the authors coming, ME Carter, was the administrator for one of my Facebook groups, which had around 13,000 people. She invited most of these authors for this through Facebook and it has turned out really great,” said Hoover.

“One great thing is that most of the authors who come out really like to help,” she said. “There are some people coming that I have never met before, so it will be great to see them.”

Then on Saturday evening, the Bookworm Book will be continuing the fun by hosting an Essential Oils make-and-take at 7 p.m. The class is $25 and will teach the fundamentals of how to mix the oils. Participants will be able to take home an Essential Oils kit and what they created during the workshop.

The Bookworm Box is also having a volunteer day on Sunday for those who are interested in spending time with some of the authors, while packing more than 2,000 boxes. Doors open at 9 a.m. to anyone interested in helping.The work day typically takes five hours to pack all the boxes with books.

“We will have door prizes and have give aways throughout Sunday, for the volunteers. We typically have lunch brought in and try to have a lot of fun,” said Hoover.

This year, the Bookworm Box is trying to give $500,000 to charities. To date, Hoover says the organization has donated between $350,000 and $400,000 with months to go before the end of the year.

The Venue at Two Nineteen is located at 219 Main St. and The Bookworm Box is located at 204 Main St.