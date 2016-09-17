SSISD to purchase old Tech Center from city for $1.2M

Space would be used for classrooms, eliminate floating teachers

Sulphur Springs Independent School District has begun the process of buying the former Paris Junior College Technology Center from the city of Sulphur Springs for $1,248,693.90.

Trustees, at their regular September board meeting, approved a resolution authorizing Superintendent Michael Lamb as the district’s delegate, giving him contractual authority for the acquisition process for the Tech Center, a building owned by the city that the district currently uses.

The Technical Center until this spring housed Paris Junior College’s Sulphur Springs operations. The center contains classrooms for the college as well as classrooms where Sulphur Springs High School students were able to take classes for dual or concurrent enrollment.

When the new PJC-Sulphur Springs Center on East Loop 301 was opened in January, all Sulphur Springs PJC operations (except dual credit classes taught by SSHS staff at the high school) moved to that location. That left the Technical Center vacant. The school district has continued this semester to hold a few classes in the Tech Center, as it has for many years.

Upon learning the facility would become vacant, school district officials saw an opportunity to obtain space needed to accommodate the overflow at high school caused by the addition of courses. Thus, negotiations were initiated with the city and the Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation for purchase of the Tech Center, which would allow SSISD to utilize the entire space for “classrooms to offset the floating teachers we have.”

“We’ve discussed for a long time now a way to purchase the PJC building next to our high school. We have been interested in paying this out over a period of time and you have to do that a certain way. So, tonight I would ask that you pass this resolution that would allow me, in the the next couple of days, to post this notice in the newspaper,” Superintendent Michael Lamb told trustees at the Sept. 5 meeting.

“My plan is, if you approve this tonight, to post this in the paper Thursday,” Lamb continued. “Sixty days later we would be able to purchase the property and enter into an agreement.”

“Just to clarify, we are only required to post it one day?” SSISD Board of Trustees member John Prickette asked

“Yes,” Lamb affirmed. “I sent that question in. I finally got the answer today. Yes, just one day.”

The notice, published Sept. 8, stated, “Upon completion of Sixty (60) days from the initial publication of this notice, Sulphur Springs ISD intends to enter into an installment purchase agreement with the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas to acquire a Technology Center. The purchase amount of $1,248,693.90 may be paid for in five equal installments of $240,738.78.”

The resolution notes that SSISD can officially contract with the city in 60 days for the purchase of the Tech Center, “proved the District receives no timely written petition requesting a referendum on the approval of the Agreement.”

If the acquisition goes as negotiated, SSISD will make five payments of $240,738.78 — one each year for the next five years. The funding will come from SSISD budget or fund balance each year. SSISD officials, when preparing the 2016-17 budget which trustees approved last month, factored in the first year’s payment in anticipation of the deal proceeding, according to Lamb.

Prickette made the motion, which was seconded by Jason Dietze, for trustees to approve Resolution 5-16 authorizing acquisition of the Technical Center. The motion received unanimous approval from the school board.