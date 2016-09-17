County Trustee Farm begins swine production

The first dirt was turned for a garden, dubbed Hopkins County Trustee Farm, that will supplement inmate meals at Hopkins County jail just a few weeks ago and peas and other vegetables are already beginning to grow.

Hopkins County Sheriff-elect Lewis Tatum said Wednesday morning that plans for the farm are moving along with the addition of pens to hold hogs. Four 6-week-old pigs were picked up Tuesday evening and, this morning, were exploring their new environment.

“We've got four right now,” Tatum said. “We are going to try to pick up some more this afternoon so it's going to take us a little while to get it going before producing our own meat and vegetables. We hope it will be a benefit for everybody.”

Tatum said plans for the Trustee Farm go beyond just vegetables and hogs.

“We would like to also put in some chickens,” he said. “Also, we've got a couple head of cattle donated to us and we don't know if we are going to be able to maintain that because it takes so much feed to raise one of those out. We would like to do cattle but that's going to be a pretty good expense and I don't know if we can manage that or not - we will look into it.”

Everything produced on the Trustee Farm will be used in the county jail for inmate meals, which will relieve some of the expense incurred by the commissary fund.

County jail trusty inmates will do most of the work on the farm and Tatum said he anticipates taking a financial burden off the budget with the farm.

Tatum is optimistic about the farm and how much it will produce.

“If we have some produce left over, so much more than is needed for inmate meals, we would like to try and sell it at the farmers’ market on the square,” Tatum said.