More arrests in multi-state ATV theft ring

Two more arrest warrants were served Tuesday in connection with a string of ATV thefts in a number of states.

Sulphur Springs Police Detective Sgt. Bo Fox said the joint investigation involving Sulphur Springs Police Department and Texas Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association cattle rangers has been going on for almost a year, and new information led to the latest arrests.

“Recently, we were able to obtain some information linking two individuals in this ring to a burglary at a western store in Weatherford last January on black Friday weekend,” Fox said. “Two warrants were obtained by the special ranger in Parker County.”

Tuesday morning Fox joined with special rangers from the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and a Kaufman County Constable to serve the warrants.

“We served a Parker County warrant in the Heartland area, just south of Forney, on a Harvey Lee Moss for engaging in organized criminal activity,” Fox said. “We also served a warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity to Dustin Garcia, who is currently in Hopkins County jail on charges related to the ATV thefts.”

The police investigator said these latest warrants are from more charges arising out of a multi-state investigation in connection with the stolen ATVs. The investigation, he said, is still ongoing and more arrests may be made.

“It's very possible, yes,” Fox said. “The investigation is still very much ongoing, and it is very possible there will be more warrants arise out of it.”