Stolen vehicle leads to chase, another stolen vehicle

Hopkins County Sheriff's Investigator Corley Weatherford said a truck stolen in Hopkis County Tuesday afternoon wrecked out on FM 2874 in Hunt County State troopers; Hunt County officers and Commerce police were involved with the stolen vehicle case.

The driver of the stolen vehicle had fled the scene of the wreck on foot and had established a perimeter around the area in an attempt to apprehend the thief.

“Ultimately, the suspect was able to steal an additional vehicle from the City of Commerce and lead officers on a pursuit,” Weatherford said. “He ran through several fences during the pursuit and when he came to a stop he fled on foot and we were able to apprehend him.”

Brandon Spurlock of Ennis is being held in Commerce city jail on charges in connection with the second stolen vehicle as well as for Department of Public safety in connection with the first crash. Hopkins County investigators will be filing charges here in connection with the first stolen vehicle.