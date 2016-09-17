Third annual Fall Festival Battle of the Bands this weekend

Hopkins County Fall Festival’s Battle of the Bands exciting finale will begin at 6 p.m. this Saturday and will be followed by the winner’s concert at 8 p.m. The free event will take place on Celebration Plaza during Celebration Market.

Due to being rained out in August, the Battle of the Bands finals had to be rescheduled. Between Celebration Plaza’s market entertainment — who was already booked — and the sound technician’s schedule, the decision was made to piggy-back the finals to the winner’s concert. The two final bands, Black Valley and Southern Soul, will compete at 6 p.m.

Starting at 4:30 p.m., the Fall Festival Board of Directors will be selling soft drinks and water. There will also be a tent for beer purchases. There will be a fenced area on Celebration Plaza in which everyone is invited to sit and enjoy the show. Anyone purchasing beer will need to remain in the fenced area. Everyone is encouraged to bring their lawn chairs to the concert.

Each band will have 60 minutes to set up, play and tear down their set. The winner will be announced after the last band has completed its set. After the awards presentation, the winning band will then set up and play for 90 minutes.

The third annual Battle of the Bands winner will receive a prize package which includes a five-track mix and mastered EP, CD design, band logo by Monument House Sound Co., 1,000 copies printed by NationWide Disc, a photography session from Reyna Photography, 50 T-shirts with the band’s logo from Endless T-Shirts and Screen Printing, three months free public relations service from Black Diamond PR, and a paid performance on Celebration Plaza, Sept, 17.

City National Bank is sponsoring the third annual Battle of the Bands.

