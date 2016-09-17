SSHS Class of 2017 selling Wildcat signs to help raise funds for Project Graduation

The Sulphur Springs High School senior class has been tasked with selling Wildcat yard signs to raise funds for Project Graduation, the celebration hosted free for seniors following graduation. Not only does this provide a safe environment where students can celebrate their achievement, but it also gives the graduates a few

final stress-free hours as a group, to have fun and fellowship with friends and classmates.

Currently, the Project Graduation Committee is looking at taking the students on coach buses after graduation to an event zone such as Shenaniganz or Main Event. Event chairs estimate it will take at least $25,000 to $30,000 to reserve a facility, transportation and food costs for the entire senior class to attend.

At the end of the second week of school, Superintendent Michael Lamb reported the class had 305 students, but that number could go vary by the end of the year.

The committee hires coach buses to transport the students to the event, where they’ll be locked in until about dawn. Typically, graduates are asked to meet after graduation to be bused to the venue. Graduates will then be at the venue until dawn. Celebrants will return to the high school parking lot, where police have been notified so they can monitor cars parked there overnight.

The SSHS Class of 2017 and committee have been fundraising for a while for Project Graduation, selling Coca-Cola products and working concessions at homecoming last year. Currently, each senior has been asked to try to sell at least 10 Wildcat signs, for $20 each, and additional fundraisers will likely be announced later in the year to help meet the goal.

Forms were distributed at each school in Sulphur Springs Independent School District and are available from any senior, SSHS or by contacting committee members Tina Stout or Kerry Herman. The Project Graduation Committee will also have a table set up near the ticket booth at Friday night’s homecoming game to accept Wildcat sign orders.

All completed order forms are to be returned to SSHS with $20. Payment may be either cash or a check payable to Project Graduation.

“We are off to a great start. We do appreciate anybody’s support for Project Graduation to provide a safe, fun environment with games after graduation,” said Stout.

Each custom-designed 18x24-inch Wildcat sign will feature a bright blue background with a big gold wildcat paw print in the center. The student’s school abbreviation (ex. SSHS, SSMS, SSES, ECLC) wraps around the two left most pads or toes of the paw print in the upper left corner. “Wildcats” is printed down the right side of the sign, also in bright yellow gold.

“The stand is like a political sign. The back is blue plastic. The background is blue. The gold really pops out,” Stout said, noting the Wildcat signs are custom designed.

Signs can be ordered for any SSISD student, with that school’s abbreviation on the sign. Some parents have opted to put the letters “SS” instead of a school, especially if they have a younger student, “so it will follow them” as they advance each year and change campuses.

Signs can even represent families or multiple generations of SSHS graduates and students. Those obtaining signs are asked to select up to four sayings or activitiy icons from a list of about 40 icons, one to go on each of the four “toes” on the Wildcat paw print.

“It doesn’t have to be just football. They can select icons for baseball, track, FFA, welding — they’ve even added one for fishing club and powerlifting, and there’s a chicken and a holstein, too. There’s one with two masks for theater arts, cheerleading, flags, for drill team, volleyball, Sr. ‘17, Code Blue and Go Cats, too. There’s one for just about everything,” Stout said. “Businesses can show support for the Wildcats too, not just football but for everything.”

For the middle “pad” on the paw print, many choose the individual student’s name and graduation year. A family name could also be put into the middle of the paw print, along with an icon on each “toe” representing what each child was involved in. Or if the student is a second generation SSHS student, the family name could be placed into the center pad, then information for each family member on a different toe.

Wildcat signs will be available for order until at least Sept. 30. Some orders have already been processed and are being distributed. Look for them in yards across town.

“We will be asking for corporate sponsorships to help give these kids a safe environment to celebrate in. We ask the community for help. We ask businesses to give. Little amounts of $25, $50, $100 can go a long way when we get enough sponsors,” Stout said.

Any funding in excess of the event costs would be divided evenly and distributed as gifts for graduates attending Project Graduation.

“From history, we like each child to go home with $50, but that’s not set in concrete. We know some families will be in and not all will want to do Project Graduation. They will spend time with them. We want to give all kids who want a safe place to go that night,” Stout said. “We hope to give each child a gift, but the goal is to pay for the night and transportation.”

For additional information about Project Graduation, Wildcat sign fundraiser or to make a donation to the senior celebration, contact Tina Stout at 903-243-3568 or Kerry Herman at 903-438-6900. Project Graduation 2017 also has a Facebook page with information.

The exact date of Project Graduation has yet to be formally set as the official date for graduation has yet to be announced.