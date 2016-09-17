Volunteer firefighter arrested Sunday for starting house fire

A 21-year-old volunteer firefighter man was arrested at noon Sunday for arson. The Sulphur Springs man was taken into custody after admitting to the second-degree felony offense during questioning by fire investigators and sheriff’s officers.

Justen Blake Saffel during the interview reportedly confessed to starting the fire “so he could come back and put the fire out as a volunteer fire fighter for the VFD,” Hopkins County Fire Investigator Josh McCord and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Cpl. Koby Hume stated on arrest reports.

Hopkins County Fire Marshal Michael Matthews said the fire occurred Sept. 4 on County Road 4582, where an abandoned house was destroyed. The structure was fully engulfed on firefighters’ arrival. Hopkins County Fire Investigator Josh McCord responded to investigate, as is standard procedure for any structure fire, to determine cause and origin.

McCord became suspicious after learning the abandoned house had been closed off for an extended period of time. The roof was missing from the structure from a previous storm and the home and property was completely fenced in. No one was reported to have been in the structure for a few years.

McCord contacted Paris Fire Department and requested the fire investigator there bring his arson canine to the location. She alerted on two spots and showed possible alert on a third spot at the fire scene. Samples were taken at those locations for analysis by a lab to check for accelerant, which the dog is trained to alert on. While the results of the samples are still pending at the lab, firefighters considered the fire at that point to be an arson.

A joint investigation by Hopkins County Fire Department and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office was launched and remained ongoing through the week. Through the efforts of HCSO Cpl. Koby Hume and Deputy Richard Greer, a suspect and witness were identified. McCord, Hume and Greer tracked down the individuals. Both were contacted and questioned Sunday morning.

During that interview with HCFD and HCSO officers, Saffel confessed to setting the fire on Sept. 4 that destroyed the CR 4582 residence.

Saffel was a volunteer with North Hopkins Volunteer Fire Department.

“The North Hopkins Fire Department regrets the recent incident involving one of our volunteers. Member Justin Saffell has been terminated for his actions. We do not condone his actions nor should this be reflective of the members of the department. Saffel had been a member for only six months. We apologize to the community for this unfortunate event but assure you that our standards are much higher,” Moose Morgan, NHVFD chief, posted on the department’s Facebook page just before lunch Monday:

“When a person applies to become a volunteer, there is little that we can obtain in the way of background due to a person’s right to privacy. Beyond a local reference and check of driving records, there is little more that can be obtained. The North Hopkins Fire Department will continue to deliver service to the community and has many dedicated members that will to do so in a professional manner. The best thing we can do for this particular situation is pray for this young man. We would hope the community will continue to support us and have confidence,” the Facebook post concluded.

Saffel remained in Hopkins County jail Monday morning. Bond on the second-degree arson charge was set at $20,000, according to HCSO jail reports.