Hopkins County Commissioners approve budget, same tax rate

Hopkins County Commissioners Court gave final approval to the tax rate and budget for the new fiscal year that begins on Oct. 1.

The good news is the county will operate this coming fiscal year using the same tax rate as the current year.

The budget calls for revenues of just more than $15.44 million and expenditures of $15.3 million. The proposed budget is posted on the county's website, www.hopkinscountytexas.org, and shows a budget surplus of more than $5 million in the county's fund reserve.

County Judge Robert Newsom said he thought the proposal was a “good” budget which is balanced and the county should come out of the year with “something over $100,000” left over.

“We are real pleased,” the judge said. “We also realize that there are always things that happen during the year. We have to be careful that we always try to make sure we are protected and protect the citizens of the county.”

County Auditor Shanna Walker told commissioners that the budget was balanced with a little money left over.

Newsom made the motion that the county tax rate of 62.7392 cents per $100 valuation, which effectively is a zero-percent increase in the tax rate, be adopted for the county. Of that tax rate, 53.2075 cents will be dedicated to maintenance and operation and the remaining 9.5317 cents will go to debt service.

In the past two weeks commissioners made some changes or amendments to the published proposed budget that could mean a slight salary increases in some county offices as well as in the four county precincts. A total of $15,000 will be divided among three county departments.

“What happened was the county clerk, district clerk and the tax assessor/collector each received an additional $5,000 to be used any way they want to later this year,” Newsom said. “I don't think Oct. 1 is going to be starting anything off necessarily, but they can do it. It's in their budget and I think they put it in the upper part of the budget, which is under salaries and benefits. It's a possibility they could use that, if the elected official wishes.”

Pay increases are also on the way for employees who maintain the roads in all four precincts.

Each precinct, according to the budget, is authorized to have six employees.

Precinct 1 employs one supervisor and five maintenance workers. Outgoing Commissioner Beth Wisenbaker is budgeting an extra $1,000 to be spread among her employees over the next year.

In Precinct 2, Commissioner Mike Odell's budget shows an increase of $8,000 over the current year and about $18,000 over the 2015 budget. In Precinct 2, there are six authorized maintenance positions.

In Precinct 3, from 2015 to 2016, salaries increased about $5,000. Wade Bartley’s precinct is also authorized for six maintenance workers, or one supervisor and five workers. The increase from the current year to the coming year jumps a rather dramatic $32,500. This could average out to an annual increase of $5,416 for the six employees over the next year.

For Precinct 4, Commissioner Danny Evans is budgeting an additional $13,564 in pay increases for his six road maintenance employees.

The total of proposed payroll increases for the four precincts is $55,070.

The county is also changing the way the county's departmental budgets are handled during the year.

Newsom said the Sheriff's Department received exactly the same bottom line amount it had last year, but for the first time ever, the sheriff himself will be allowed to work within his budget. The same applies to the county tax office as well as the county and district clerk's offices.

“They can, possibly, give raises and make adjustments as they saw fit rather than having the commissioners micro-managing, which we've been doing historically,” Newsom said.