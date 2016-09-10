Hopkins County Fall Festival presents Wagner’s Carnival

The Hopkins County Fall Festival Board is bringing the wildly exciting Wagner’s Carnival back to Hopkins County, Sept. 14-17. This year, the carnival will have a variety of new rides, games and concessions for the Hopkins County community.

For 30 years, carnival owners Albert Wagner and his son, Jason, have spent their time on quality control, safety and making sure the fun factor is in every ride. They’ve even added a couple of new rides for this carnival season. The Wagners pride themselves in mandating their employees are clean, well-kept and polite while their security monitors their games and workers at all times.

Wagner’s Carnival has been involved with Fall Festival for over 20 years, but due to scheduling conflicts with a fair in Tennessee, could not be at Hopkins County Fall Festival in October this year.

However, the Wagners have graciously agreed to come in next week to do a fundraiser for the Fall Festival Board.

The Fall Festival Board did try to find another carnival to also come in October, but could not find one of the same quality of Wagner’s Carnival, and did not feel a carnival of lesser quality or reputation would benefit the Fall Festival. The board hopes that the Hopkins County community will try to understand this decision and be supportive of the change this year. Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy a great carnival in September.

The Fall Festival in October will still have plenty for kids to do in the Kids Zone as well as other attractions to entertain people of all ages.

Wagner Carnival will be located at the Sulphur Springs High School parking lot and will open on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The carnival will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, Sept. 16, the carnival will be open from 5 p.m. until midnight. That is the same night as the Wildcat’s Homecoming game. So, after the football game, everyone is encourage to go over and enjoy the carnival.

Saturday is double armband day. One armband is good from 12 noon to 6 p.m. and the other armband is from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale now through Tuesday, Sept. 13, for $20 each at all three Super Handy locations. The tickets will need to be traded in for armbands at the ticket booth at the carnival location. All armbands purchased on site Wednesday through Saturday will be $25 each.

The Fall Festival Board would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to Alliance Bank, Farmers Electric Co-Op and Super Handy Convenient Stores, for sponsoring the carnival.

— Information submitted by Hopkins County Fall Festival Board