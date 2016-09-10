SSISD enrollment increases to 4,415 students so far this year

Enrollment is up once again at Sulphur Springs Independent School District, with more than a hundred more students enrolled district wide this year than last year, bringing the total enrollment to 4,415 as of last Friday.

That’s 119 more students enrolled as of the end of the second week of school at SSISD than the 4,296 enrolled during the same report period last year. That’s also 76 more than the 4,339 recorded during the “snapshot” period last October and 124 more than were enrolled at the end of the 2015-16 school year, when enrollment dropped to 4,291.

SSISD Superintendent Michael Lamb said the overall growth in SSISD enrollment represents additional funding the district will receive. For each child enrolled during the snapshot period, the district will receive $5,000. So an increase in enrollment of 76 students at the snapshot period would mean an additional $380,000 the district will receive from the state. An increase of 100 students in SSISD would be $500,000 more the district will receive to help educate them.

This year’s enrollment figures show the smallest class from first through 12th grades is this year’s junior class, which has an enrollment of 273. In fact, that’s the only grade level from first through 12th grades that has less than 300 students, proving a trend of larger class sizes.

“First grade was at 322, not quite as big this year as last. But, we have some big grades coming,” noted Lamb, pointing to an enrollment chart he presented to trustees at the Sept. 6 school board meeting. “We are busting at the seams at high school. We lost our last small class. The senior class last year was 236. The shift is tremendous to being well over 300.”

Lamb said to accurately track one group of students from one grade to the next, one must look at each group at one grade level higher each year. For instance, last year there were 341 first graders at SSISD. The majority of that group promoted to second grade this year. The second grade class this year has 328 students, so that class is 13 students smaller this year than last year.

The only other grade levels that are smaller are housed at Early Childhood Learning Center. There are 58 Head Start 3 students, 125 Head Start 4 students, 63 pre-kindergarteners, 30 transitional first graders and 298 kindergarten students. Head Start and pre-k classes are limited to a specified number of students who meet certain qualifications due to funding, and state and federal regulations.

Overall, that’s 574 students housed at ECLC, 11 more than during the 2015-16 school year. This year’s HS 3 has one less student, pre-k has five fewer students and T1 had seven fewer students. HS 4 had four more students and kindergarten had 20 more students this year than last.

Austin Academic Center also has only 22 students this year, four more than the campus housed during the second week of school last year. However, those students represent students at varied grade levels and thus is tracked by campus only.

The largest rise in student population per school was experienced at high school this year. As of Sept. 2, 1,284 students were enrolled at Sulphur Springs High School — 98 more than at this time last year.

This year’s seniors as three fewer students in their class than last year, when as juniors their class had 308 students. He said the practically unchanged number of students in this group is a good indicator that fewer students dropped out of school, but instead are staying in to complete graduation requirements.

The junior class had 290 members last year, but was down to 273 this year. This year’s sophomore class has 327 members, 25 less than last year. The ninth grade class has a whopping 379 students this year, whereas this group as eighth graders had only 336 members.

Lamb noted the first semester of school, high school grade levels fluctuate, with some students still considered to be one grade lower because they lack the full number of class credits required for promotion. In other words, the ninth grade class likely is so large because it includes some students who are considered sophomores, but are still counted as freshmen because they did not get all of the credits required to officially be declared sophomores.

The overall student population at Sulphur Springs Middle School this year was 938 as of Sept. 2, down from 957 last year. This year’s eighth grade class had 308 students as of Sept. 2; that’s 13 more students in the group this year than last year,w hen they were seventh graders. This year, there are 317 seventh graders, nine less in the group than last year when the class was in sixth grade. This year’s sixth grade class has 313 students; that 18 more students in the group this year than last year, when they were in fifth grade.

Douglas Intermediate School housed 304 students this year, adding just one more to the group than last year. Since this year’s fifth grade class has nine more members than last year’s fifth graders, the school still had to accomodate nine more students, however.

Overall, Sulphur Springs Elementary had 665 students enrolled as of Sept. 2. That’s 50 more students housed at SSES this year than last. This year’s fourth grade class had 301 students, 11 fewer students this year than last when they were third graders. The third grade class, however, grew this year by 25 students for a total of 364 students.

Enrollment at the primary campuses was down overall this year. Last year, Lamar had 197 students, Bowie 218 students and Travis 265 students. This year, Lamar had 174 students, Bowie was unchanged at 218 students and Travis was down eight 257 students.

SSISD had 328 second graders enrolled as of Sept. 2 of this year, down 13 students in that group from last year, when they were first graders. This year, Bowie had 106 second graders, six more than last year. Lamar had 88 second grade students, down from 94 last year. Travis had 87 second graders down, offering no change in group size this year from last when they were first graders. There were 14 special education students enrolled in first grade, two more than last year. There were also 93 dual language learners, four less than last year.

Overall, there were 322 first graders at SSISD as of Sept. 2; if you combine last year’s kindergarten and T1 classes to compose this year’s first grade class, that’s only seven more students in that combined group enroll this year than last year.