SS bucks statewide trend, sees increase in refund Northeast Texas has mixed results in July sales

Sulphur Springs saw a slight increase in sales tax receipts in July over the previous year, which was better than the state as a whole.

For July, Sulphur Springs received a sales tax allocation from the state comptroller of $437,382, which was 2.39 percent greater than the same month last year. Overall, the state saw a 1.4 percent decline in local sales taxes, according to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.

For the year to date, Sulphur Springs has received $4.29 million tax receipts, which is 6.33 percent greater than last year at this time.

Both Cumby and Como saw decreases in sales tax receipts in July, with Cumby receiving $6,522, which was a 30 percent decline from 2015, while Como received $2,948, which was a 0.5 percent decrease. For the year to date, Como is up 2 percent with $28,536 in tax receipts, while Cumby is down 7.5 percent.

Other neighboring East Texas towns and their July results were:

n Commerce was up 38.3 percent in sales tax allocations at $141,380. For the year, the city has a 6.2 percent increase ($1.1 million).

n Cooper saw an increase of 23.8 percent over last year with a July check for $9,575. For the year, the Delta County town is up 10 percent.

n Emory saw a 19 percent increase in sales with a $93,655 sales tax allocation in July. For the year, the Rains County town is up $12.3 percent at $795,072.

n Greenville is up 10.5 percent for July with a $643,025 allocation. For the year, it has a 7.9 percent increase at $5.543 million.

n Mount Pleasant saw a modest 1.2 percent increase in July with a check for $439,576. For the year, MP is up 7.7 percent ($4.28 million).

n Mount Vernon saw a slight increase of 0.9 percent with a July check of $61,313.67. For the year, Mount Vernon’s tax allocation is up 3.8 percent at $553,245.

n Winnsboro: Down 2.6 percent in July ($83,740). For the year, up 1.2 percent at $728,909.

n Yantis: Tax receipts in July were $5,952, up a whopping 39 percent. For the year: $55,008 is up 26 percent.