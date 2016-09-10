LoginCreate an account

Home News-Telegram News SS bucks statewide trend, sees increase in refund Northeast Texas has mixed results in July sales

SS bucks statewide trend, sees increase in refund Northeast Texas has mixed results in July sales

Saturday, 10 September 2016 11:38 administrator
Sulphur Springs saw a slight increase in sales tax receipts in July over the previous year, which was better than the state as a whole.

 

For July, Sulphur Springs received a sales tax allocation from the state comptroller of $437,382, which was 2.39 percent greater than the same month last year. Overall, the state saw a 1.4 percent decline in local sales taxes, according to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.

For the year to date, Sulphur Springs has received $4.29 million tax receipts, which is 6.33 percent greater than last year at this time.

Both Cumby and Como saw decreases in sales tax receipts in July, with Cumby receiving $6,522, which was a 30 percent decline from 2015, while Como received $2,948, which was a 0.5 percent decrease. For the year to date, Como is up 2 percent with $28,536 in tax receipts, while Cumby is down 7.5 percent.

Other neighboring East Texas towns and their July results were:

n Commerce was up 38.3 percent in sales tax allocations at $141,380. For the year, the city has a 6.2 percent increase ($1.1 million).

n Cooper saw an increase of 23.8 percent over last year with a July check for $9,575. For the year, the Delta County town is up 10 percent.

n Emory saw a 19 percent increase in sales with a $93,655 sales tax allocation in July. For the year, the Rains County town is up $12.3 percent at $795,072.

n Greenville is up 10.5 percent for July with a $643,025 allocation. For the year, it has a 7.9 percent increase at $5.543 million.

n Mount Pleasant saw a modest 1.2 percent increase in July with a check for $439,576. For the year, MP is up 7.7 percent ($4.28 million).

n Mount Vernon saw a slight increase of 0.9 percent with a July check of $61,313.67. For the year, Mount Vernon’s tax allocation is up 3.8 percent at $553,245.

n Winnsboro: Down 2.6 percent in July ($83,740). For the year, up 1.2 percent at $728,909.

n Yantis: Tax receipts in July were $5,952, up a whopping 39 percent. For the year: $55,008 is up 26 percent.

