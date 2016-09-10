Restaurant owner gets 60 years in prison for child porn

A 53-year-old Sulphur Springs man, Fernando Sosa-Pintor, was found guilty of child exploitation charges Thursday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Plano.

Sosa-Pintor was found guilty by a jury of two counts of distributing and one count of possessing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney John M. Bales.

According to the indictment, detectives from the Garland Police Department and the Longview Police Department conducted undercover investigations into peer-to-peer file sharing networks in August 2014. Detectives testified at trial that they downloaded videos of child pornography from an IP address that was traced back to Tradicion Mexicana, a restaurant owned by Sosa-Pintor.

Hopkins County Sheriff's Deputy Corley Weatherford, the department’s Crimes Against Children investigator, said he began working the case just over two years ago.

“We had seen that he had been distributing child pornography,” Weatherford said. “I obtained a search warrant in September 2014 and we served the search warrant at his place of business, Tradiciano Mexicano, on West Industrial Drive. He was arrested on one count of possession of child pornography and all the electronics were seized.”

The investigation was then turned over to the FBI for federal prosecution and federal arrest warrants were also issued and served at a later time, culminating in the trial in U.S. District Court in Plano that wrapped up Thursday afternoon.

Weatherford and other officers testified at trial that Sosa-Pintor spoke with them and admitted to using a peer-to-peer file-sharing program to obtain child pornography. During the trial, prosecutors introduced evidence from the undercover operations, Sosa-Pintor's interview with law enforcement, and the contents of his desktop computer.

Under federal statutes, Sosa-Pintor faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each charge.

The U.S. Attorney's said the case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006.