Hannah Kirby headlining free concert at Celebration Plaza Saturday

Hannah Kirby and Kurt Bittner are ready to rock the Celebration Plaza stage from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in a special free concert. Since receiving millions of views on NBC’s “The Voice” last year, Kirby now has a new album, is consistently touring Northeast Texas and is knocking out college courses in her spare time.

“We will be playing rock, folk and some Irish jams tomorrow night. Most people in Sulphur Springs know I play the violin, so the Irish jams allow me to play some solos. I think most violinists secretly wish they were electric guitarists,” Kirby said jokingly.

After being a finalist on “The Voice,” Kirby’s main goal was to get her voice out to as many people as possible. During the competition, two of her cover songs topped the iTunes charts. Focusing on debuting her first album, Kirby had the opportunity to release “Fire in My Soul” in late 2015.

“I am so proud of my album,” she said. “The first song on it was actually the first song I ever wrote. I co-wrote it with my mother, because she wrote several songs during the ‘80s.”

Listening to Kirby’s album is an eclectic breath of fresh air with a mixture of rock, pop and electronic to showcase her wide vocal range and songwriting talent. Songs like “Will You Stay With Me” are powerful poetry brought to life while “Love” has a strong synth-electronic, heart-pounding club beat.

“Recently, we changed our set list and focused much more on rock than we used to,” said Kirby. “The main thing is that we are going to have so much fun this weekend and hope people show up.”

Kirby is a huge fan of Tom Petty and has included his huge hit “I Won’t Back Down” in tomorrow’s set.

“Back in the day, Tom Petty and his band were called Mudcrutch. There is a song on their ‘Mudcrutch 2’ album called ‘I Forgive It All’ that is such an amazing acoustic song. Probably as times goes on, we will be playing some more Tom Petty, because it just unavoidable,” she said.

As for education, Kirby is spending what little free time she has from touring by studying online at Texas A&M-Commerce. Her interests are in the human sciences, including anthropology and sociology. Kirby understands that best way to be connected to her signature style is by reaching deeper into the human element. By studying people and cultures she hope to find other ways to open the doors to the soul through music.

“I am so happy A&M-Commerce has an online program or I wouldn’t be able to take the classes. These courses keep my mind sharp, that’s if it ever has been,” she joked.

To learn more about Hannah Kirby, visit hannahkirby.com or search Hannah Kirby Music on Facebook.