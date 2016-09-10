Cattle sales up, September NETBIO sale approaching

Cattle prices may not be improving today, but the number of cattle being sold is on the upswing, according to Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission co-owner Joe Don Pogue.

“It is the season for cattle producers to move their calves and yearlings,” said Pogue. “We had a big livestock sale Monday of more than 1,700 head, and our September and November NETBIO (Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization) sales are looking like they will be large.”

Pogue said producers are able to see a little more profit today because of lower feed prices, but cattle futures are still depressed.

This month’s NETBIO sale will be held Wednesday, Sept. 21, beginning at 1 p.m. Pogue said more than 5,500 head have already been consigned and they are expecting around 6,000 head. Consignments are still being taken, so producers need to call in soon for their sale tags.

The previous records at the September NETBIO sale came in 2009 with 5,554 head and in 2013 when 5,667 head were sold. Pogue feels this year might set a new record.

The November NETBIO Anniversary Sale will be held Nov. 16 at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Market. Consignments are already coming in for this sale, which is typically the largest of the year. Pogue said they are projecting 8,000 or more head. The weaning date for calves consigned to this sale is Oct. 2. The last date for booster shots is Oct. 17.