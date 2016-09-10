Registration ongoing for Lights of Life half-marathon

The 2016-2017 Lights of Life Campaign is hosting the 3rd annual half marathon benefiting the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation. The official US Track and Field-Certified Half Marathon is the only half marathon in Hopkins County, and is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

The course will be repeated twice and will start and finish on Celebration Plaza.

“Our goal is to encourage out of town visitors to come to Sulphur Springs to enjoy our community and contribute to our hospital” said Meredith Caddell, foundation director.

“We encourage all levels of runners and/or walkers to participate. You do not have to be a marathon runner to participate. We encourage those who prefer the shorter distance as well,” said marathon chair Jessica Kultgen.

There are multiple ways to enter. An individual can enter for $75 to complete the entire 13.1 miles; a two-person team registration fee is $80, ($40 a person) each running/walking 6.5 miles; and a four-person relay team fee is $100, ($25 a person) with each running/walking 3.2 miles each.

“We want to encourage businesses to enter a team. They can wear their company T-shirts and show their company team spirit,” Kultgen said.

This is a race chip timed event and runners have been registering at Fieldhouse Sports or online through the website, www.getmeregistered.com/lightsoflifehalf. Each participant will receive a T-shirt, guaranteed if they register by Sept. 9, along with a finisher medal. Awards will be offered for best overall individual times in all age categories, plus partner entry awards and group entry awards.

Carriage House Manor and The Cottages, Christus Health and GSC, Inc. are Galaxy sponsors of the campaign this year. Access Physicians, Alliance Bank, Fidelity Express, Janet Martin Realty, Wesley House, Mount Pleasant Running Co. and Snap Fitness have joined in as Endurance sponsors and many others have committed to be Sprint sponsors of the run. There will be six water/aid stations along the route that not only encourage and cheer for the runners but will offer energy snacks. The water/aid stations sponsors include 24 Hour Gym, Wesley House Assisted Living, Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab, Thunder Country/The Way Radio Station, Christus Mother Frances, SS Physical Therapy and First United Methodist Church.

“We're excited because the community is really getting behind the third half marathon. The city and local law enforcement have done an exceptional job of accommodating the route and ensuring runner's safety and of course Christus Mother Frances-Sulphur Springs EMS team will be on hand in case there are any mishaps,” Kultgen said.

All proceeds from the race will go to the Health Care Foundation to purchase an anti-gravity treadmill that will aid people with lower extremity issues regain mobility and to purchase two Giraffe Omni beds for the NICU so infants born at 32 weeks may stay in the local hospital instead of being transported to Tyler or Metroplex facilities.

Registration is still available at Fieldhouse Sports or online at www.getmeregistered.com/lightsoflifehalf. Call the Foundation office, 903-438-4799, for more information.