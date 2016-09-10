Trustee resignation, acquisition of former Tech Center on Tuesday’s school board agenda

Trustees for Sulphur Springs Independent School District, during their regular meeting on Sept. 6, will be asked to give approval to a resolution for the acquisition of the Technology Center from the city of Sulphur Springs and accept a trustee’s resignation from the school board, then appoint an individual to fill the trustee seat.

The Technology Center, located between Hopkins County Regional Civic Center and Sulphur Springs High School, was previously used by Paris Junior College for classes, including some classes made available to high school students, but is owned by the city of Sulphur Springs. Paris Junior College vacated the Houston Street facility when it moved into its new PJC-Sulphur Springs Center at 1137 East Loop 301 in January.

A resolution allows trustees to delegate contractual authority to SSISD Superintendent Michael Lamb for the acquisition of the Technology Center. Lamb would publish a public “notice of intent to contract for the installment purchase of school facilities for the purchase of a Technology Center,” and “direct the preparation of the necessary instruments to complete this transaction; provide the District receives no timely written petition requesting a referendum on the approval of this Agreement,” the resolution states.

Kerry Wright has tendered his resignation from the school board, and trustees are slated to officially consider accepting his resignation at Tuesday’s 6 p.m. board meeting. If accepted, the board’s next action would be to appoint an individual to fill the open position on the board.

Wright has served on the school board since he was appointed in 2009 to carry out the unexpired term of Carolyn Thomas, who resigned at that time. He was then unchallenged when he sought a full three-year term on the school board in 2010. He was also unopposed in his bids for reelection to the board 2013 and again in May of this year.

Also presented for board review by Assistant Superintendent Josh Williams will be Texas Association of School Board Localized Manual Upate 105. Later in the meeting, Williams will discuss legal and local EHBAF policies which outline the use of video equipment and monitoring in self-contained classrooms or other special education settings where a student enrolled in that program may be located. The policy outlines when and where the recordings may be used, as well as who may view or request a video, how long the recordings are to be kept, and what steps are taken if allegations involving the student or staff in the classroom arise.

Additional items on the agenda for board consideration Tuesday night is a resolution designating extracurricular status to the 4-H organization and appointing Texas AgriLife Extension Agents Mario Villarino and Johanna Hicks as unpaid adjunct faculty members effective immediately.

Jenny Arledge, SSHS director of college and career readiness, is scheduled to present the annual career and technology education program evaluation, while Lamb reports on student enrollment. An additional report presented to the board for informational purposes is the notice of Head Start program performance standards final rule.

Trustees will receive for approval as one consent agenda tax credits and supplements, delinquent tax collections, financial statements and bills payable, for Aug. 2016; organizational flow charts for SSISD Head Start Program and Early Childhood Learning Center; and a mission and philosophy statements, Policy Council bylaws and personnel policy summer for Head Start.

Helping to start the board meeting by leading the pledge to the American flag will be Sulphur Springs Middle School sixth graders Jillian Jumper, daughter of Mike and Amy Jumper, and Campbell Smith, son of Nate and Cara Smith. Leading the pledge to the Texas flag will be ECLC transitional first graders Peyton Mercer and Colton Mercer, daughter and son of Kacie and Billy Mercer; Camilla Perez, daughter of Brenda Perez; Kayla Slaughter, daughter of Kimberly and David Slaughter; and Samantha Smith, daughter of Kassie and Sam Smith.

SSISD Board of Trustees’ regular board meeting is generally held at 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month in the board room of SSISD Administration Building, 631 Connally St. The September meeting however has been moved up to Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m. in the usual location.