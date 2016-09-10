Giant quilt show, family event a week away

Arts and crafts enthusiasts behold the Lone Star Heritage Quilt Guild Quilt Show as it will soon descend upon Hopkins County for another year. With vendors, a raffle, children's activities and a guest speaker, Sept. 16-17 will have two eventful days for the whole family.

To headline the event will be Master Quilter Linda Neal from McKinley. Recently, she won first place at a quilt show in Paducah and will be ready to share her sewing secrets both days at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“Linda is such a nice person. She will be talking to us about how to make a show quilt as well as tips on how to make any quilt better,” said Melissa Bonser, LSHQG representative. “This year, we are going to have 141 quilts on display. There will be a junior class and an antique class.”

The Sulphur Springs High School culinary arts class will additionally be hosting a quilt show cafe in which students will prepare breakfast burritos, cinnamon rolls, pulled pork sandwiches, loaded baked potatoes, hamburgers, quesadillas, cookies and pies during the show.

For the big quilt raffle, Joy Gregory designed the quilt “Shining Star,” which was made by the LSHQG members and quilted by Debra Hager. Proceeds from the quilt will go to local charities chosen by LSHQG after the show has concluded.

For the kids, a scavenger hunt with prizes and a story time has been added to the schedule.

In the scavenger hunt, kids are given a list of 20 items hidden throughout the 141 quilts. Once the children find as many items a possible, they can return to the ticket table to collect a prize.

Story time will be 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day and will include activity books during the reading. The selection,“Grandpa’s Quilt,” is a children’s book about three children who find their grandpa’s blanket is too small and have to remake it. The LSHQG has created such a quilt to help the kids have a hands-on experience while reading the book.

“Part of our purpose with this show is to promote the art of quilting and to show how it is done. That is why we have these activities for kids,” said Bonser. “We will also have a sewing activity to create a rug. We will have sewing machines set up that our guild was able to purchase because of a grant from the Texas Association of Quilt Guilds. Last year, the kids made