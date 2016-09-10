Trooper injured during pursuit of Saltillo man

A 19-year-old Saltillo man, Scott Alan Moore Jr., was being held in Hopkins County jail in lieu of $35,000 bond on a felony charge of evading arrest with a motor vehicle after a pursuit by law enforcement officers caught up to him on FM 1870 at County Road 2310 Sunday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a press release that officers were working a one-vehicle crash on FM 69 about a mile and a half north of Como just before 3 p.m. when a white Chevrolet Tahoe drove through the crash scene at a high rate of speed.

Hopkins County sheriff's deputies attempted to stop the Tahoe, but when a deputy activated his red and blue emergency lights, the vehicle sped away.

In his arrest report, sheriff’s Sgt. Wade Sheets said the driver refused to stop and continued speeding on several county roads, Farm-to-Market roads and the Interstate 30 service road.

State troopers made several attempts to use spike strips to stop the Tahoe, but the driver drove into the ditch and into oncoming traffic as well as other actions to avoid the spike strips.

During the pursuit, a highway patrol trooper’s vehicle struck a fence post. The trooper was transported to Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs with non- life threatening injuries.

A DPS spokesperson said the Tahoe was eventually stopped at CR 2310 and FM 1870 using tire deflation techniques. The driver was taken into custody by law enforcement without incident. He was transported to the Hopkins County jail and charged with felony evading law enforcement and multiple traffic violations.