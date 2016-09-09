MILLER GROVE NEWS Sept. 9, 2016

I hope everyone had a fun and safe Labor Day. My brother’s family, my parents and I celebrated by having supper together Monday night. We had steaks on the grill, sides and desserts to snack on.

I wanted to pass along my condolences to the family of Gloria Mullins. She lived just down the road from the school and Methodist church; she was raising her three granddaughters, Jessica, Jasmine, and Audrey Mullins. She passed Sept. 1 and was born July 15, 1943, in Dallas to George and Audrey (Attaway) Collander. She worked for the United States Postal Service and was a member of Faith Outreach Church in Greenville. She is survived by four sons, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Visitation was held Sept. 5, at Quinlan Funeral Home, with graveside services being Sept. 6, at 10 a.m. in the Donelton Cemetery, with pastor Rance Moore officiating.

Miller Grove Junior High Cross Country team competed Thursday at North Hopkins. I haven’t heard the results yet, but I’m sure they did well.

Construction on the new school continues. Interior walls are going up, and things are starting to look more like a school rather than a metal warehouse.

Happy birthday to Frank Weaver on Sept. 12; Jayden Arledge, Braxton Purser and James Weaver on Sept. 13; Truman Renshaw and Bro. Robert Burns on Sept. 14; Kaili Sink and Emily Davenport on Sept. 15; and Cody Marler on Sept. 16.

Just a reminder about the Glow Run coordinated by the PTO and don’t forget the Fall Carnival will be here before we know it — a little over a month away.

As you travel the highways and byways don't forget that all roads lead back home and back to Miller Grove. Please send me any newsworthy information.