Marynell Bryant uncovers history’s mysteries in library

For many, uncovering the mysteries of their family tree creates an indescribable connection to a time-forgotten legacy. Finding out a lineage might be filled with pirates, war heroes or having connections to famous historic events can paint a colorful personal history for those daring enough to do the research.

For veteran genealogist Marynell Bryant, life has been a journey of self-discovery and adventure. Tracing part of her lineage back to 1621, she has discovered old journals, records and wills that have unlocked new revelations about where her ancestors came from.

On Sept. 17, Bryant will be the guest speaker at the Hopkins County Genealogical Society workshop entitled “Discovering Your Ancestors.” Then, on Oct. 15, she will host a follow up workshop to dive deeper into her craft. Both in-depth studies will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Sulphur Springs Public Library at 611 North Davis St.

“I became involved with genealogy through my grandmother when I was a little girl,” said Bryant. “Back then, I knew all of her family was buried in one cemetery south of town. When I was 12 years old, I asked her who her brothers and sisters were. I found out her whole family came here from Georgia.”

As her grandmother Ethel Martin Anderson shared her tale, Bryant was entranced. In the story, Anderson stated that during the trip to Texas, several of her brothers and sisters died.

Soon Bryant began studying other parts of her family line, including a mystery her mother always wanted to solve: Bryant’s great-grandfather’s identity. Bryant found out her grandfather was abandoned at a young age and was raised by his grandparents.

“It was always a family quest to find out anything they could about him,” said Bryant. “I have a degree in journalism and, one day, my aunt reached out to me to ask if I would help her with a new surname publication. That was when I really got serious about it.”

Bryant was a part of the publication for more than 20 years, but did not find the missing link of information needed to identify her great-grandfather. Luckily, a helping hand came in the form of new DNA matching technology in 2000.

“Family Tree DNA contacted me one day and asked if I would oversee one of their family projects. At the time, I had such a backlog of information and they asked me to find 20 people to start the project with me,” said Bryant. “Some of us had been at a brick wall for some time and this was the next big step. We had so many people find their DNA matches, including me.”

When Bryant finally found out about her great-grandfather, it was a gratifying summation of years of research and hard work. Through her journey, she found a deeper connection to her family that she had never felt before. That is a feeling she wants to give her children, a connection to generations of loves ones.

“DNA researching has helped me discover so many other family lines. My oldest line is the Bassett family. We have found a DNA match for a William Bassett way back in 1621,” said Bryant. “We found out that William came across on a ship called the Fortune and settled in Plymouth, Mass. There is a replica of his house that is still there today. It is truly unbelievable.”

In two weeks, the “Discovering Your Ancestors” workshop will encompass organizational skills, library and archive resources, exploring church and cemetery records, understanding census records and finding out how to utilize court records. Registration for the class is $25 and all participants will receive a large packet of handouts and forms.

In October, the class will dive into how to obtain and research military records, bounty land applications, warrants and pension records.

Bryant will additionally talk about the importance of identifying distant cousins, creating ancestor charts and over coming missing links in a family tree.

As for her experience in DNA research, she will additionally be instructing on the testing and the significance of the new technology. Bryant will also explaining new cutting edge technology in the field and and the importance of surname studies in finding the correct match.

Lastly, a comprehensive study on internet sources will be given to distinguish between valuable websites and how to find the correct clues around the web.

For more information call Marynell Bryant at 903-439-5412.