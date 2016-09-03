Get ready for Pigskin Pick ‘Em

The Pigskin Pick ‘Em contest that debuted in the News-Telegram three years ago returns this season with weekly cash prizes and a bonus for guessing all games correctly.

The Pigskin Pick ‘Em contest will pay out $100 in weekly prizes — and possibly much, much more.

The contest begins this coming week, with the contest form appearing in today’s issue. It will normally be in Monday’s edition but Sept. 5 is Labor Day so there will be no paper.

All forms must be turned in by 2 p.m. each Thursday at participating sponsor locations.

Sponsors are Sulphur Springs Dodge, Big Smith’s Barbecue, D&B Loans, Super Handy convenience stores, Muddy Jake’s Sports Grille, Rock Creek Health and Rehab, Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab, City National Bank and The News-Telegram.

There will be 20 games each week, a mix of NFL and college games.

But here is the twist: Each participant will decide for each game how sure they are of the outcome and rank the games accordingly. Each participant will list the game in which he is most sure of the outcome first and it will be worth 20 points, the next game will be worth 19, the next 18, and so on.

The object of Ultimate Pigskin Pick ‘Em is to amass as many total points as possible.

For 20 games there will be 210 total points. The person with the most total points for that week wins $50 cash plus a $50 gift card from a participating sponsor.

But, there’s more. If anyone gets a perfect score, that person will win $100. Each week that no one gets a perfect score, $100 more will be added to the rollling jackpot.

Look for the first form to be in the Weekend edition of the News-Telegram and get ready to play Ultimate Pigskin Pick ‘Em.